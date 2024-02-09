State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $41,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.5 %

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

About Apollo Global Management



Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

