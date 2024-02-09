State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $44.06 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Corteva worth $44,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Corteva Trading Down 1.5 %

CTVA opened at $53.25 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

