State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $48.05 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $48,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.49 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

