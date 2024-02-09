State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Centene worth $46,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Centene by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Centene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

