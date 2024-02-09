State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Public Storage worth $44,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $284.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

