State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,655 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,655 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $43,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $186.28 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $190.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

