State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 19,641 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $45,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $48,259,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $420,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $254.12 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $255.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.98.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

