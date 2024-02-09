State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,990 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of AutoZone worth $47,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Barclays lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,731.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,664.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,584.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.