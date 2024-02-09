State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 33,280 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $37,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.63 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.