State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,560 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of MSCI worth $40,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $585.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $552.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.50. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.33%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

