State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Workday were worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

WDAY opened at $302.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,244.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $302.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

