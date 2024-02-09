State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,236 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $21,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GIS opened at $63.38 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.