State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of PACCAR worth $24,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $105.61 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,407. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

