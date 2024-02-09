State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.67 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,237 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $20,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after buying an additional 2,148,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Corteva by 29.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after buying an additional 2,545,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile



Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

