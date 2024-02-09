State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $22.57 Million Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Onsemi worth $22,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Up 0.6 %

Onsemi stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ON

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.