State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $22.84 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 677,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $22,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

