State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $24.21 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Ecolab worth $24,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 74.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $202.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $203.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.