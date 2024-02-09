State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $24.80 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aflac were worth $24,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4 %

AFL stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

