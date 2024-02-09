State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $25.69 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $25,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

