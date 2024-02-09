State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $23.79 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 434,707 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CRH by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CRH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

About CRH



CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

