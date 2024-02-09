State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.1 %

IQV opened at $219.45 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $234.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.66 and its 200 day moving average is $211.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

