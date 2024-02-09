State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 27,699 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,699 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 84.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 218,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,033,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after buying an additional 146,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

