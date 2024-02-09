State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,383 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $27,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of ANET stock opened at $282.11 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $282.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.80.
Insider Transactions at Arista Networks
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.