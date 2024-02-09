State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,383 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $27,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $282.11 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $282.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.80.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,114 shares of company stock valued at $43,688,589 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.