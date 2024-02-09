State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,397 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 89,822 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $243.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.82.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.