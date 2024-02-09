State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 514 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $28,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,633.45 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,318.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2,076.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

