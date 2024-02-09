State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,424 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $21,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

