Status Market Cap Reaches $154.17 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Status has a market cap of $154.17 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015536 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014481 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,638.46 or 0.99895082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00189291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03931409 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,964,732.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

