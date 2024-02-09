Stephens Boosts Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $182.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $138.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

WMS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.13.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,824. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $163.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.