Stephens Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $16.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 62.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $6.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,304,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,939,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 3.72. Affirm has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Affirm by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,537,000 after purchasing an additional 213,421 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Affirm by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,284,000 after buying an additional 1,453,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after buying an additional 415,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

