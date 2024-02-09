Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of SF stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

