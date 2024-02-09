Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 47.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of SF stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $550,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

