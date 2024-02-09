Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYBT. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $93,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,800.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $806,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

