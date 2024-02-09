StockNews.com Downgrades Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LTRX. TheStreet raised Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $216.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 88,603 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 182,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97,188 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

