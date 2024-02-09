StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

