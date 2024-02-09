StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ HSON opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
