StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

NASDAQ HSON opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hudson Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.