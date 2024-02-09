StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEED opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

