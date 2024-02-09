StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of TRX opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.66. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.