StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in XBiotech by 550.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in XBiotech by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

