StockNews.com Upgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to “Buy”

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of BHC stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,710.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 201,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 190,475 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

