StockNews.com Upgrades Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) to “Buy”

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Hello Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.68. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 159,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,216,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,476 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,839,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

