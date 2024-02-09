StockNews.com Upgrades Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $73.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $97.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

