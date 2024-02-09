StockNews.com Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Vale has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Vale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,007,000 after buying an additional 150,918 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,770,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Vale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,112,000 after buying an additional 289,495 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 11.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,187,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

