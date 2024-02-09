Stratis Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $143.72 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.47 or 0.05297911 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00078558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00026882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00021260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,549,075 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.