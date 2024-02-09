Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$77.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Desjardins set a C$73.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.77.

TSE SLF traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$71.21. 363,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$68.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.40. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$60.01 and a twelve month high of C$71.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 56.90, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7398453 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

