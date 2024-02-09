SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up to $6.34

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.58. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 75,041 shares traded.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $613.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.