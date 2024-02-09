SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.86. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,347,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,910 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 45,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

