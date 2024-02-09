Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,932,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $135,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. 727,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

