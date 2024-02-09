Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 859,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,861,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

