SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $3.25

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.46. SunPower shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1,349,289 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised SunPower to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

SunPower Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SunPower

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

