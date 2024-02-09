Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 81 ($1.02) target price on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

SUPR traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.90 ($0.95). The company had a trading volume of 1,335,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.80 ($1.25). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.65. The company has a market cap of £948.75 million, a PE ratio of -632.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

